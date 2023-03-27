CubeSmart (CUBE) is -0.73% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On March 24, 2023, CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) opened at $44.01, higher 2.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.12 and dropped to $43.99 before settling in for the closing price of $44.15. Price fluctuations for CUBE have ranged from $36.82 to $54.82 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 12.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 18.30% at the time writing. With a float of $223.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.06 million.

In an organization with 2804 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.19, operating margin of +34.78, and the pretax margin is +28.97.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Industrial industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CubeSmart is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 98.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 918,270. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 19,000 shares at a rate of $48.33, taking the stock ownership to the 480,960 shares.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.28) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +28.85 while generating a return on equity of 10.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 11.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CubeSmart (CUBE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CubeSmart (CUBE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.98 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.28.

During the past 100 days, CubeSmart’s (CUBE) raw stochastic average was set at 65.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.20. However, in the short run, CubeSmart’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $45.50. Second resistance stands at $45.87. The third major resistance level sits at $46.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.61. The third support level lies at $43.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) Key Stats

There are currently 224,631K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.92 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,010 M according to its annual income of 291,260 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 260,990 K and its income totaled 81,860 K.