Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) with a beta value of 1.39 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) on Friday soared 0.20% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $9.77. Within the past 52 weeks, CWK’s price has moved between $9.73 and $21.22.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -22.00%. With a float of $162.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.70 million.

The firm has a total of 52000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Real Estate Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cushman & Wakefield plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 51,240. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 3,500 shares at a rate of $14.64, taking the stock ownership to the 50,760 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s insider sold 15,231 for $17.58, making the entire transaction worth $267,761. This insider now owns 22,580 shares in total.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.54) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 21.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cushman & Wakefield plc, CWK], we can find that recorded value of 2.21 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Cushman & Wakefield plc’s (CWK) raw stochastic average was set at 8.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.16. The third major resistance level sits at $10.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.89.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.21 billion based on 225,798K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,106 M and income totals 196,400 K. The company made 2,647 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 29,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.