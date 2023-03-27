Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on March 24, 2023, with Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) stock priced at $16.92, up 4.95% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.32 and dropped to $16.63 before settling in for the closing price of $17.37. CUBI’s price has ranged from $6.87 to $57.07 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 18.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -35.40%. With a float of $30.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.41 million.

In an organization with 665 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Customers Bancorp Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 106,600. In this transaction President, CEO of this company bought 5,200 shares at a rate of $20.50, taking the stock ownership to the 91,511 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Chairman & CEO bought 45,450 for $11.00, making the entire transaction worth $499,950. This insider now owns 1,167,626 shares in total.

Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.77 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +25.08 while generating a return on equity of 16.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 24.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Customers Bancorp Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.97 million. That was better than the volume of 0.86 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.45.

During the past 100 days, Customers Bancorp Inc.’s (CUBI) raw stochastic average was set at 40.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 153.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.95. However, in the short run, Customers Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.82. Second resistance stands at $19.42. The third major resistance level sits at $20.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.44.

Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 548.91 million, the company has a total of 31,602K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 917,650 K while annual income is 228,030 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 276,990 K while its latest quarter income was 28,710 K.