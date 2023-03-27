CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) 20 Days SMA touches -3.23%: The odds favor the bear

On March 24, 2023, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) opened at $8.85, lower -5.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.96 and dropped to $8.445 before settling in for the closing price of $8.95. Price fluctuations for CBAY have ranged from $1.67 to $10.05 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 4.70% at the time writing. With a float of $80.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.81 million.

The firm has a total of 63 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 0.34%, while institutional ownership is 76.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 100,037. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 51,301 shares at a rate of $1.95, taking the stock ownership to the 171,301 shares.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.3) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -125.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., CBAY], we can find that recorded value of 1.71 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s (CBAY) raw stochastic average was set at 77.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.14. The third major resistance level sits at $9.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.77.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Key Stats

There are currently 84,681K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 847.42 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -106,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -26,630 K.