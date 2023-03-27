DKNG (DraftKings Inc.) climbed 1.43 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) kicked off on March 24, 2023, at the price of $17.20, up 1.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.82 and dropped to $17.125 before settling in for the closing price of $17.48. Over the past 52 weeks, DKNG has traded in a range of $9.77-$21.62.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 63.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 16.60%. With a float of $435.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $449.22 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.75, operating margin of -67.48, and the pretax margin is -64.40.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gambling Industry. The insider ownership of DraftKings Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 58.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 5,134,826. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 294,597 shares at a rate of $17.43, taking the stock ownership to the 6,452,595 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s insider sold 280,704 for $18.44, making the entire transaction worth $5,176,182. This insider now owns 6,747,192 shares in total.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$1 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.04) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -61.50 while generating a return on equity of -91.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at DraftKings Inc.’s (DKNG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)

Looking closely at DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), its last 5-days average volume was 9.03 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 13.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, DraftKings Inc.’s (DKNG) raw stochastic average was set at 64.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.17. However, in the short run, DraftKings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.99. Second resistance stands at $18.25. The third major resistance level sits at $18.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.86. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.60.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.89 billion has total of 844,644K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,240 M in contrast with the sum of -1,378 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 855,130 K and last quarter income was -242,700 K.