Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) volume exceeds 0.66 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on March 24, 2023, with Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) stock priced at $0.365, down -4.17% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3773 and dropped to $0.34 before settling in for the closing price of $0.36. DOMA’s price has ranged from $0.34 to $2.66 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -45.20%. With a float of $180.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $328.55 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1062 employees.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Doma Holdings Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 36.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 32,645. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 56,774 shares at a rate of $0.57, taking the stock ownership to the 5,162,240 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 3,566 for $0.68, making the entire transaction worth $2,439. This insider now owns 2,406,064 shares in total.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.26 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -65.48 while generating a return on equity of -139.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Doma Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA)

Looking closely at Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.68 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Doma Holdings Inc.’s (DOMA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 125.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5710, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6348. However, in the short run, Doma Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3682. Second resistance stands at $0.3914. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4055. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3309, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3168. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2936.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 118.90 million, the company has a total of 330,142K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 440,180 K while annual income is -302,210 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 96,370 K while its latest quarter income was -109,420 K.