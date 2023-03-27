Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) soared 0.74 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) kicked off on March 24, 2023, at the price of $22.82, up 0.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.50 and dropped to $22.80 before settling in for the closing price of $23.07. Over the past 52 weeks, EDR has traded in a range of $17.42-$30.72.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 11.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 140.00%. With a float of $60.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $289.31 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 11000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.72, operating margin of +13.20, and the pretax margin is -1.96.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is 0.56%, while institutional ownership is 96.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 355,222. In this transaction President of this company sold 15,995 shares at a rate of $22.21, taking the stock ownership to the 28,317 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 12,562 for $22.20, making the entire transaction worth $278,881. This insider now owns 23,693 shares in total.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.29) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +2.45 while generating a return on equity of 8.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 140.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.50% during the next five years compared to 27.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s (EDR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR)

The latest stats from [Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., EDR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.39 million was superior to 1.84 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s (EDR) raw stochastic average was set at 75.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.88. The third major resistance level sits at $24.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.16.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.92 billion has total of 701,130K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,268 M in contrast with the sum of 129,130 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,260 M and last quarter income was -206,180 K.