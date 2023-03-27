ENTG (Entegris Inc.) dropped -4.25 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) kicked off on Friday, down -4.25% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $81.50. Over the past 52 weeks, ENTG has traded in a range of $61.75-$141.82.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 19.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -51.30%. With a float of $147.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.04 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 663,509. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 8,073 shares at a rate of $82.19, taking the stock ownership to the 19,703 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s SVP & President, MC Division sold 11,344 for $87.39, making the entire transaction worth $991,352. This insider now owns 41,290 shares in total.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1) by -$0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -51.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.60% during the next five years compared to 6.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Entegris Inc.’s (ENTG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Entegris Inc. (ENTG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.68 million, its volume of 1.3 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.75.

During the past 100 days, Entegris Inc.’s (ENTG) raw stochastic average was set at 58.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $85.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $80.18 in the near term. At $82.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $83.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $73.10.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.20 billion has total of 149,663K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,282 M in contrast with the sum of 208,920 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 946,070 K and last quarter income was 57,430 K.