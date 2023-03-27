GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) is expecting 23.94% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) on March 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.33, plunging -1.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3372 and dropped to $0.318 before settling in for the closing price of $0.33. Within the past 52 weeks, WGS’s price has moved between $0.22 and $3.28.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -62.20%. With a float of $198.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $386.89 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -23.32, operating margin of -178.22, and the pretax margin is -254.81.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of GeneDx Holdings Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 41.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 33,333. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 92,644 shares at a rate of $0.36, taking the stock ownership to the 308,574 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Chief Transformation Officer sold 35,200 for $0.36, making the entire transaction worth $12,665. This insider now owns 178,430 shares in total.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.21) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -233.91 while generating a return on equity of -171.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -62.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) Trading Performance Indicators

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS)

Looking closely at GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS), its last 5-days average volume was 3.83 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s (WGS) raw stochastic average was set at 12.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 196.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 142.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4263, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8955. However, in the short run, GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3355. Second resistance stands at $0.3460. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3547. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3163, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3076. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2971.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 263.58 million based on 386,795K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 234,690 K and income totals -548,980 K. The company made 61,350 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -308,760 K in sales during its previous quarter.