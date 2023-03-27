Guardant Health Inc. (GH) posted a -13.46% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) kicked off on Friday, down -1.23% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $24.48. Over the past 52 weeks, GH has traded in a range of $23.83-$77.72.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 55.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -60.00%. With a float of $97.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.52 million.

The firm has a total of 1793 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Guardant Health Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 224,928. In this transaction Co-Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 8,600 shares at a rate of $26.15, taking the stock ownership to the 2,049,238 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Co-Chief Executive Officer bought 84,452 for $26.33, making the entire transaction worth $2,223,908. This insider now owns 2,040,638 shares in total.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$1.58 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.26) by -$0.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Guardant Health Inc.’s (GH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.41, a number that is poised to hit -1.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Guardant Health Inc. (GH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Guardant Health Inc., GH], we can find that recorded value of 3.02 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.77.

During the past 100 days, Guardant Health Inc.’s (GH) raw stochastic average was set at 3.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.10. The third major resistance level sits at $25.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.30.

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.51 billion has total of 102,664K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 449,540 K in contrast with the sum of -654,590 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 126,890 K and last quarter income was -139,930 K.