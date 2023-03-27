HA (Hawaiian Holdings Inc.) climbed 2.24 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

March 24, 2023, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) trading session started at the price of $7.53, that was 2.24% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.75 and dropped to $7.45 before settling in for the closing price of $7.58. A 52-week range for HA has been $7.44 – $21.71.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -0.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -63.90%. With a float of $50.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.41 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7108 employees.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 80.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 34,714. In this transaction Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $11.57, taking the stock ownership to the 83,189 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s Director sold 7,740 for $14.02, making the entire transaction worth $108,536. This insider now owns 52,340 shares in total.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.7) by $0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.67, a number that is poised to hit -2.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA)

Looking closely at Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.61 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s (HA) raw stochastic average was set at 3.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.33. However, in the short run, Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.85. Second resistance stands at $7.95. The third major resistance level sits at $8.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.25.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Key Stats

There are 51,451K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 389.98 million. As of now, sales total 2,641 M while income totals -240,080 K. Its latest quarter income was 731,030 K while its last quarter net income were -71,230 K.