Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) is -53.37% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on March 24, 2023, with Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) stock priced at $0.92, down -26.99% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.95 and dropped to $0.6501 before settling in for the closing price of $1.00. HYZN’s price has ranged from $0.94 to $6.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -3.00%. With a float of $86.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.94 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 200 employees.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Hyzon Motors Inc. is 63.40%, while institutional ownership is 20.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 27, was worth 6,446,002. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 3,769,592 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 151,869,414 shares.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -4.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hyzon Motors Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 15.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 87.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04 and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) saw its 5-day average volume 2.15 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Hyzon Motors Inc.’s (HYZN) raw stochastic average was set at 4.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 141.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5423, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1099. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9034 in the near term. At $1.0766, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6035, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4768. The third support level lies at $0.3036 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 244.63 million, the company has a total of 244,559K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,050 K while annual income is -13,850 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 356 K while its latest quarter income was -9,065 K.