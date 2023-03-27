Investors finally get a glimpse of Aptiv PLC (APTV) volume hitting the figure of 2.77 million.

On March 24, 2023, Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) opened at $106.96, lower -0.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $107.70 and dropped to $105.93 before settling in for the closing price of $107.70. Price fluctuations for APTV have ranged from $77.96 to $129.18 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 6.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.80% at the time writing. With a float of $269.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $270.96 million.

In an organization with 160000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.18, operating margin of +7.67, and the pretax margin is +5.66.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aptiv PLC is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 768,016. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 6,665 shares at a rate of $115.23, taking the stock ownership to the 525,912 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 6,665 for $116.54, making the entire transaction worth $776,766. This insider now owns 532,577 shares in total.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.22) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +3.40 while generating a return on equity of 6.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.27% during the next five years compared to -13.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aptiv PLC (APTV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 69.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.93 million. That was better than the volume of 1.81 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.73.

During the past 100 days, Aptiv PLC’s (APTV) raw stochastic average was set at 52.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $112.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $99.73. However, in the short run, Aptiv PLC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $107.94. Second resistance stands at $108.71. The third major resistance level sits at $109.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $106.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $105.17. The third support level lies at $104.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) Key Stats

There are currently 271,047K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 29.19 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 17,489 M according to its annual income of 594,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,640 M and its income totaled 249,000 K.