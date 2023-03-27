Investors finally get a glimpse of Baidu Inc. (BIDU) volume hitting the figure of 5.36 million.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) on March 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $154.34, soaring 3.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $159.6499 and dropped to $154.34 before settling in for the closing price of $150.91. Within the past 52 weeks, BIDU’s price has moved between $73.58 and $160.88.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 7.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -29.30%. With a float of $280.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $349.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 41300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.30, operating margin of +12.87, and the pretax margin is +8.18.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Baidu Inc. is 15.60%, while institutional ownership is 31.90%.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.26) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +6.11 while generating a return on equity of 3.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.52% during the next five years compared to -17.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.88, a number that is poised to hit 1.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) saw its 5-day average volume 3.79 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.11.

During the past 100 days, Baidu Inc.’s (BIDU) raw stochastic average was set at 94.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $141.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $127.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $159.17 in the near term. At $162.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $164.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $153.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $151.44. The third support level lies at $148.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 52.15 billion based on 345,542K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 17,931 M and income totals 1,096 M. The company made 4,796 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 718,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.