Investors finally get a glimpse of Century Aluminum Company (CENX) volume hitting the figure of 1.56 million.

March 24, 2023, Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) trading session started at the price of $8.78, that was -0.44% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.04 and dropped to $8.52 before settling in for the closing price of $9.01. A 52-week range for CENX has been $5.27 – $29.85.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 11.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 91.70%. With a float of $51.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.70 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1956 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.69, operating margin of +0.34, and the pretax margin is +1.20.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Century Aluminum Company stocks. The insider ownership of Century Aluminum Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 57.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 440,313. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 49,568 shares at a rate of $8.88, taking the stock ownership to the 64,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President and CEO sold 50,000 for $9.78, making the entire transaction worth $488,800. This insider now owns 113,968 shares in total.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.43) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -0.51 while generating a return on equity of -3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 91.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Century Aluminum Company (CENX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

The latest stats from [Century Aluminum Company, CENX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.51 million was inferior to 1.98 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Century Aluminum Company’s (CENX) raw stochastic average was set at 40.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.36. The third major resistance level sits at $9.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.32. The third support level lies at $8.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Key Stats

There are 92,324K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 831.79 million. As of now, sales total 2,777 M while income totals -14,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 529,900 K while its last quarter net income were -113,500 K.