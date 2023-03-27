Investors must take note of American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s (AEO) performance last week, which was 1.02%.

March 24, 2023, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) trading session started at the price of $12.51, that was 2.05% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.03 and dropped to $12.45 before settling in for the closing price of $12.67. A 52-week range for AEO has been $9.46 – $18.49.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 5.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -70.00%. With a float of $175.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.92, operating margin of +5.48, and the pretax margin is +3.58.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 93.97%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 278,306. In this transaction EVP, Chief Operations Officer of this company sold 18,997 shares at a rate of $14.65, taking the stock ownership to the 172,003 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 08, when Company’s EVP, Chief Operations Officer sold 33,642 for $15.99, making the entire transaction worth $537,936. This insider now owns 171,973 shares in total.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 10/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.22) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +2.51 while generating a return on equity of 8.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -70.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.05% during the next five years compared to -10.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

The latest stats from [American Eagle Outfitters Inc., AEO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.27 million was inferior to 3.94 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s (AEO) raw stochastic average was set at 40.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.38. The third major resistance level sits at $13.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.22. The third support level lies at $12.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Key Stats

There are 195,556K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.48 billion. As of now, sales total 4,990 M while income totals 125,140 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,496 M while its last quarter net income were 54,590 K.