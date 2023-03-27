Search
Shaun Noe
Investors must take note of Hologic Inc.’s (HOLX) performance last week, which was 2.76%.

Company News

On Friday, Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) opene higher 0.85% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $78.53. Price fluctuations for HOLX have ranged from $59.78 to $86.65 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 9.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -28.80% at the time writing. With a float of $244.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.32 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6944 workers is very important to gauge.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 778,445. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company sold 9,128 shares at a rate of $85.28, taking the stock ownership to the 14,298 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s SVP, Human Resources sold 1,649 for $76.40, making the entire transaction worth $125,984. This insider now owns 8,545 shares in total.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.91) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 14.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hologic Inc. (HOLX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hologic Inc. (HOLX)

The latest stats from [Hologic Inc., HOLX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.22 million was inferior to 1.66 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.47.

During the past 100 days, Hologic Inc.’s (HOLX) raw stochastic average was set at 62.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $79.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $80.10. The third major resistance level sits at $80.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.62. The third support level lies at $77.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) Key Stats

There are currently 246,551K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.36 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,863 M according to its annual income of 1,302 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,074 M and its income totaled 187,400 K.

