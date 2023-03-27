Investors must take note of Proterra Inc.’s (PTRA) performance last week, which was 20.47%.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) kicked off on March 24, 2023, at the price of $1.62, down -9.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.64 and dropped to $1.47 before settling in for the closing price of $1.69. Over the past 52 weeks, PTRA has traded in a range of $1.07-$8.02.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 48.70%. With a float of $220.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.86 million.

The firm has a total of 1247 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -7.75, operating margin of -71.39, and the pretax margin is -76.92.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Proterra Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 69.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 26, was worth 46,638. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 9,574 shares at a rate of $4.87, taking the stock ownership to the 220,773 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 23, when Company’s CEO and President sold 22,534 for $5.01, making the entire transaction worth $112,918. This insider now owns 355,272 shares in total.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by -$0.24. This company achieved a net margin of -76.92 while generating a return on equity of -38.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Proterra Inc.’s (PTRA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Proterra Inc. (PTRA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Proterra Inc., PTRA], we can find that recorded value of 5.02 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Proterra Inc.’s (PTRA) raw stochastic average was set at 6.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 336.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 150.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.9750, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.0265. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6233. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7167. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3767. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2833.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 382.61 million has total of 225,500K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 309,360 K in contrast with the sum of -237,950 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 80,000 K and last quarter income was -80,990 K.