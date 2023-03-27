Investors must take note of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s (SBH) performance last week, which was 4.88%.

On Friday, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) opene higher 0.13% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $15.03. Price fluctuations for SBH have ranged from $10.95 to $18.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -0.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -20.80% at the time writing. With a float of $105.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.14 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 29000 employees.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 609,134. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 35,456 shares at a rate of $17.18, taking the stock ownership to the 38,313 shares.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.48) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.90% during the next five years compared to 1.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) saw its 5-day average volume 1.38 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s (SBH) raw stochastic average was set at 54.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.17 in the near term. At $15.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.66. The third support level lies at $14.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) Key Stats

There are currently 107,329K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,816 M according to its annual income of 183,550 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 957,060 K and its income totaled 50,340 K.