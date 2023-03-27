Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) with a beta value of 0.41 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) on March 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $128.14, soaring 2.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $130.58 and dropped to $127.94 before settling in for the closing price of $127.37. Within the past 52 weeks, KMB’s price has moved between $108.74 and $144.53.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 1.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 6.80%. With a float of $336.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $337.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 44000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.83, operating margin of +13.08, and the pretax margin is +11.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Household & Personal Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Kimberly-Clark Corporation is 0.24%, while institutional ownership is 77.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 5,840,943. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 41,698 shares at a rate of $140.08, taking the stock ownership to the 89,593 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s President, APAC sold 2,069 for $137.17, making the entire transaction worth $283,801. This insider now owns 14,102 shares in total.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +9.59 while generating a return on equity of 364.56.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.61% during the next five years compared to -1.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) Trading Performance Indicators

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 143.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.72, a number that is poised to hit 1.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

Looking closely at Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB), its last 5-days average volume was 1.49 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.14.

During the past 100 days, Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s (KMB) raw stochastic average was set at 49.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 16.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $128.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $128.88. However, in the short run, Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $131.39. Second resistance stands at $132.31. The third major resistance level sits at $134.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $128.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $127.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $126.11.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 42.98 billion based on 337,454K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 20,175 M and income totals 1,934 M. The company made 4,964 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 507,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.