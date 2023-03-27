Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) with a beta value of 1.47 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

March 24, 2023, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) trading session started at the price of $17.40, that was 2.86% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.045 and dropped to $17.38 before settling in for the closing price of $17.51. A 52-week range for KIM has been $17.34 – $26.57.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 7.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -90.00%. With a float of $605.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $615.86 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 639 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.04, operating margin of +33.12, and the pretax margin is +2.56.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Kimco Realty Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Kimco Realty Corporation is 2.24%, while institutional ownership is 96.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 199,351. In this transaction Director of this company sold 9,630 shares at a rate of $20.70, taking the stock ownership to the 212,424 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 14, when Company’s sold 11,500,000 for $26.18, making the entire transaction worth $301,070,000. This insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in total.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.16) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +7.17 while generating a return on equity of 1.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -90.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 73.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.76 million, its volume of 4.98 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Kimco Realty Corporation’s (KIM) raw stochastic average was set at 11.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.24 in the near term. At $18.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.91.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Key Stats

There are 619,892K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.85 billion. As of now, sales total 1,728 M while income totals 125,980 K. Its latest quarter income was 439,830 K while its last quarter net income were -49,780 K.