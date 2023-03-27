Last month’s performance of 0.70% for Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is certainly impressive

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) on Friday plunged -0.25% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $83.10. Within the past 52 weeks, EMR’s price has moved between $72.40 and $100.00.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 5.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 41.60%. With a float of $565.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $583.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 85500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.68, operating margin of +18.04, and the pretax margin is +20.81.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Industrial Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Emerson Electric Co. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 76.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 441,244. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 4,603 shares at a rate of $95.86, taking the stock ownership to the 99,591 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Senior Exec. VP and CFO sold 83,073 for $91.07, making the entire transaction worth $7,565,657. This insider now owns 271,785 shares in total.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +16.46 while generating a return on equity of 31.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.48, a number that is poised to hit 1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

The latest stats from [Emerson Electric Co., EMR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.09 million was inferior to 3.75 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.10.

During the past 100 days, Emerson Electric Co.’s (EMR) raw stochastic average was set at 18.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $86.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $86.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $83.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $83.98. The third major resistance level sits at $85.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.75. The third support level lies at $80.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 47.48 billion based on 571,400K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 19,629 M and income totals 3,231 M. The company made 3,373 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,331 M in sales during its previous quarter.