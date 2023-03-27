Last month’s performance of -1.44% for Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is certainly impressive

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) on March 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $70.82, plunging -0.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $71.55 and dropped to $69.88 before settling in for the closing price of $71.36. Within the past 52 weeks, SCCO’s price has moved between $42.42 and $79.32.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 8.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -22.30%. With a float of $85.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $773.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15018 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.39, operating margin of +44.15, and the pretax margin is +42.28.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Copper industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Southern Copper Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 114,161. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $76.11, taking the stock ownership to the 4,400 shares.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.59) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +26.26 while generating a return on equity of 32.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.18% during the next five years compared to 11.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO)

The latest stats from [Southern Copper Corporation, SCCO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.18 million was inferior to 1.46 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.61.

During the past 100 days, Southern Copper Corporation’s (SCCO) raw stochastic average was set at 76.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $74.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $71.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $72.56. The third major resistance level sits at $73.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.22. The third support level lies at $68.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 55.17 billion based on 773,099K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,048 M and income totals 2,639 M. The company made 2,820 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 902,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.