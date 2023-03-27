Last month’s performance of -11.57% for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is certainly impressive

On March 24, 2023, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) opened at $20.35, higher 0.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.79 and dropped to $19.92 before settling in for the closing price of $20.59. Price fluctuations for LAC have ranged from $17.58 to $40.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.30% at the time writing. With a float of $112.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.68 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 57 employees.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lithium Americas Corp. is 14.63%, while institutional ownership is 24.10%.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by -$0.14. This company achieved a return on equity of -10.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 52.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.57 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, Lithium Americas Corp.’s (LAC) raw stochastic average was set at 26.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.03 in the near term. At $21.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.60. The third support level lies at $19.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Key Stats

There are currently 151,064K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.11 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -38,490 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -40,998 K.