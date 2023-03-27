Last month’s performance of -17.40% for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on March 24, 2023, with Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) stock priced at $10.40, up 3.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.905 and dropped to $10.31 before settling in for the closing price of $10.48. IVR’s price has ranged from $9.60 to $24.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -17.00% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -153.50%. With a float of $35.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.60 million.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 54.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 20,962. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,630 shares at a rate of $12.86, taking the stock ownership to the 11,802 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s CEO bought 15,000 for $1.65, making the entire transaction worth $24,750. This insider now owns 83,178 shares in total.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.39 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -36.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -153.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -12.64, a number that is poised to hit 1.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.9 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s (IVR) raw stochastic average was set at 9.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.05 in the near term. At $11.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.08. The third support level lies at $9.86 if the price breaches the second support level.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 434.64 million, the company has a total of 38,711K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 194,510 K while annual income is -402,920 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 58,060 K while its latest quarter income was 36,460 K.