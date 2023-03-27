Last month’s performance of -20.98% for OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) is certainly impressive

On March 24, 2023, OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) opened at $33.72, higher 0.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.43 and dropped to $32.892 before settling in for the closing price of $34.24. Price fluctuations for OMF have ranged from $28.77 to $50.80 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 6.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -28.50% at the time writing. With a float of $116.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.75 million.

In an organization with 9200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +86.49, operating margin of +41.11, and the pretax margin is +22.84.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of OneMain Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 86.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 42,642. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 1,150 shares at a rate of $37.08, taking the stock ownership to the 337,936 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s President and CEO bought 1,000 for $40.23, making the entire transaction worth $40,233. This insider now owns 349,612 shares in total.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.51) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +17.25 while generating a return on equity of 28.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.55% during the next five years compared to 29.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.04, a number that is poised to hit 1.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.35 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.62.

During the past 100 days, OneMain Holdings Inc.’s (OMF) raw stochastic average was set at 15.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.55. However, in the short run, OneMain Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.88. Second resistance stands at $35.43. The third major resistance level sits at $36.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.35. The third support level lies at $31.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) Key Stats

There are currently 120,812K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,064 M according to its annual income of 878,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,291 M and its income totaled 180,000 K.