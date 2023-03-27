Last month’s performance of -21.96% for Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) is certainly impressive

March 24, 2023, Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) trading session started at the price of $110.94, that was -0.28% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $111.20 and dropped to $109.0549 before settling in for the closing price of $111.14. A 52-week range for AAP has been $110.30 – $231.43.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 3.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -13.50%. With a float of $58.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.44 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 40000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.26, operating margin of +6.76, and the pretax margin is +5.82.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Advance Auto Parts Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Advance Auto Parts Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.37%.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +4.50 while generating a return on equity of 17.29.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.85% during the next five years compared to 13.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.26, a number that is poised to hit 2.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) saw its 5-day average volume 1.84 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.69.

During the past 100 days, Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s (AAP) raw stochastic average was set at 2.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $140.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $164.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $111.67 in the near term. At $112.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $113.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $109.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $108.22. The third support level lies at $107.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) Key Stats

There are 59,274K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.59 billion. As of now, sales total 11,155 M while income totals 501,870 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,474 M while its last quarter net income were 106,700 K.