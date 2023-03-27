Last month’s performance of 23.64% for Embraer S.A. (ERJ) is certainly impressive

Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) on March 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $15.45, soaring 0.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.61 and dropped to $15.11 before settling in for the closing price of $15.44. Within the past 52 weeks, ERJ’s price has moved between $7.91 and $15.65.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 4.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -247.10%. With a float of $175.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.66 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 18873 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.09, operating margin of +4.08, and the pretax margin is -4.71.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Embraer S.A. is 12.40%, while institutional ownership is 38.90%.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.09) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of -4.07 while generating a return on equity of -6.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -247.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.00% during the next five years compared to -25.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Embraer S.A. (ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) saw its 5-day average volume 2.08 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Embraer S.A.’s (ERJ) raw stochastic average was set at 97.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.69 in the near term. At $15.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.90. The third support level lies at $14.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.87 billion based on 183,647K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,540 M and income totals -185,400 K. The company made 1,992 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 22,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.