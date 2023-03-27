Last month’s performance of 27.49% for First Solar Inc. (FSLR) is certainly impressive

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) kicked off on Friday, up 0.43% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $210.19. Over the past 52 weeks, FSLR has traded in a range of $59.60-$218.25.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -2.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -109.50%. With a float of $101.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.61 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5500 workers is very important to gauge.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of First Solar Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 48,374. In this transaction VP – Global Controller and CAO of this company sold 239 shares at a rate of $202.40, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Director sold 7,500 for $211.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,582,500. This insider now owns 21,689 shares in total.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.27) by -$0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -109.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.64% during the next five years compared to -16.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at First Solar Inc.’s (FSLR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42, a number that is poised to hit 1.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

The latest stats from [First Solar Inc., FSLR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.09 million was inferior to 2.57 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.11.

During the past 100 days, First Solar Inc.’s (FSLR) raw stochastic average was set at 91.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $183.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $137.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $213.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $215.04. The third major resistance level sits at $218.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $208.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $205.10. The third support level lies at $203.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 22.41 billion has total of 106,609K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,619 M in contrast with the sum of -44,170 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,002 M and last quarter income was -7,550 K.