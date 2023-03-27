Last month’s performance of -4.37% for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is certainly impressive

March 24, 2023, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) trading session started at the price of $16.27, that was -1.52% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.405 and dropped to $15.63 before settling in for the closing price of $16.43. A 52-week range for PHG has been $11.75 – $31.82.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 0.10% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -375.10%. With a float of $880.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $889.18 million.

In an organization with 77233 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.62, operating margin of +1.17, and the pretax margin is -9.70.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -9.09 while generating a return on equity of -11.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -375.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.10% during the next five years compared to -33.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.99

Technical Analysis of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.19 million. That was better than the volume of 2.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s (PHG) raw stochastic average was set at 66.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.03. However, in the short run, Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.51. Second resistance stands at $16.85. The third major resistance level sits at $17.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.30. The third support level lies at $14.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Key Stats

There are 889,315K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 14.75 billion. As of now, sales total 18,783 M while income totals -1,694 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,536 M while its last quarter net income were -108,240 K.