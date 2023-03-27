Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Accenture plc (ACN) to new highs

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) on March 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $270.45, soaring 0.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $272.08 and dropped to $264.82 before settling in for the closing price of $271.66. Within the past 52 weeks, ACN’s price has moved between $242.80 and $345.30.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 11.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 17.00%. With a float of $661.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $662.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 721000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.14, operating margin of +15.36, and the pretax margin is +14.93.

Accenture plc (ACN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Accenture plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03, was worth 1,877,175. In this transaction Chair & CEO of this company sold 6,511 shares at a rate of $288.31, taking the stock ownership to the 26,920 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 1,874 for $287.20, making the entire transaction worth $538,206. This insider now owns 2,980 shares in total.

Accenture plc (ACN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 11/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.91) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +11.17 while generating a return on equity of 33.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 14.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Trading Performance Indicators

Accenture plc (ACN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.86, a number that is poised to hit 3.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Accenture plc (ACN)

Looking closely at Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN), its last 5-days average volume was 3.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.55.

During the past 100 days, Accenture plc’s (ACN) raw stochastic average was set at 46.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $272.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $279.89. However, in the short run, Accenture plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $274.45. Second resistance stands at $276.89. The third major resistance level sits at $281.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $267.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $262.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $259.93.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 178.86 billion based on 630,239K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 61,594 M and income totals 6,877 M. The company made 15,748 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,965 M in sales during its previous quarter.