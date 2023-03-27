Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) to new highs

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) on March 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $20.61, soaring 0.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.12 and dropped to $20.36 before settling in for the closing price of $20.96. Within the past 52 weeks, CNO’s price has moved between $16.56 and $26.35.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 0.20%. With a float of $112.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.42 million.

The firm has a total of 3400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Life industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CNO Financial Group Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 99.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 85,516. In this transaction EVP and General Counsel of this company sold 3,308 shares at a rate of $25.85, taking the stock ownership to the 258,163 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s President, Consumer Division sold 2,299 for $25.68, making the entire transaction worth $59,039. This insider now owns 171,047 shares in total.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.55) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.09 while generating a return on equity of 11.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 10.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) Trading Performance Indicators

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CNO Financial Group Inc., CNO], we can find that recorded value of 1.36 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, CNO Financial Group Inc.’s (CNO) raw stochastic average was set at 12.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.63. The third major resistance level sits at $22.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.85.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.39 billion based on 114,221K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,577 M and income totals 396,800 K. The company made 973,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 43,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.