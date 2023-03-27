Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) to new highs

On March 24, 2023, Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) opened at $5.01, lower -2.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.02 and dropped to $4.89 before settling in for the closing price of $5.10. Price fluctuations for UUUU have ranged from $4.69 to $11.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -4.30% at the time writing. With a float of $154.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.71 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 103 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.23, operating margin of -359.07, and the pretax margin is -478.98.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Uranium industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Energy Fuels Inc. is 1.65%, while institutional ownership is 45.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 48,239. In this transaction Director of this company bought 8,000 shares at a rate of $6.03, taking the stock ownership to the 150,159 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Director sold 17,212 for $6.91, making the entire transaction worth $118,957. This insider now owns 264,837 shares in total.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -478.22 while generating a return on equity of -22.45.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 55.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

Looking closely at Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU), its last 5-days average volume was 2.22 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Energy Fuels Inc.’s (UUUU) raw stochastic average was set at 3.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.46. However, in the short run, Energy Fuels Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.02. Second resistance stands at $5.09. The third major resistance level sits at $5.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.83. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.76.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Key Stats

There are currently 158,023K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 782.25 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,520 K according to its annual income of -59,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 180 K and its income totaled -17,900 K.