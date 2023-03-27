Search
admin
admin

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) to new highs

Top Picks

On March 24, 2023, Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) opened at $5.01, lower -2.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.02 and dropped to $4.89 before settling in for the closing price of $5.10. Price fluctuations for UUUU have ranged from $4.69 to $11.00 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.

Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -4.30% at the time writing. With a float of $154.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.71 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 103 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.23, operating margin of -359.07, and the pretax margin is -478.98.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Uranium industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Energy Fuels Inc. is 1.65%, while institutional ownership is 45.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 48,239. In this transaction Director of this company bought 8,000 shares at a rate of $6.03, taking the stock ownership to the 150,159 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Director sold 17,212 for $6.91, making the entire transaction worth $118,957. This insider now owns 264,837 shares in total.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -478.22 while generating a return on equity of -22.45.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 55.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

Looking closely at Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU), its last 5-days average volume was 2.22 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Energy Fuels Inc.’s (UUUU) raw stochastic average was set at 3.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.46. However, in the short run, Energy Fuels Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.02. Second resistance stands at $5.09. The third major resistance level sits at $5.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.83. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.76.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Key Stats

There are currently 158,023K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 782.25 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,520 K according to its annual income of -59,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 180 K and its income totaled -17,900 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Can Nutanix Inc.’s (NTNX) drop of -4.91% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Sana Meer -
Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) on March 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $24.84, plunging -3.27% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NEGG) kicked off at the price of $1.29: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

-
March 24, 2023, Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) trading session started at the price of $1.35, that was -7.19% drop from the session before....
Read more

EQT Corporation (EQT) soared 3.49 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Steve Mayer -
On March 24, 2023, EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) opened at $29.19, higher 3.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.