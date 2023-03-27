Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) to new highs

A new trading day began on March 24, 2023, with FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FAZE) stock priced at $0.53, up 26.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6764 and dropped to $0.5038 before settling in for the closing price of $0.53. FAZE’s price has ranged from $0.37 to $24.69 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $50.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.51 million.

The firm has a total of 115 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of FaZe Holdings Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 20.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 23,868. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 12,839 shares at a rate of $1.86, taking the stock ownership to the 478,598 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 20,000 for $1.87, making the entire transaction worth $37,380. This insider now owns 491,437 shares in total.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -8.49.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FAZE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are FaZe Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01

Technical Analysis of FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [FaZe Holdings Inc., FAZE], we can find that recorded value of 0.65 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, FaZe Holdings Inc.’s (FAZE) raw stochastic average was set at 9.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 151.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 135.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7606, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.2322. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7269. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7879. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8995. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5543, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4427. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3817.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FAZE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 38.09 million, the company has a total of 72,507K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 38,211 K while annual income is -6,870 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,010 K while its latest quarter income was -130,600 K.