Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) to new highs

On March 24, 2023, First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ: FFBC) opened at $21.76, higher 3.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.02 and dropped to $21.52 before settling in for the closing price of $22.22. Price fluctuations for FFBC have ranged from $18.75 to $26.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 11.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 7.50% at the time writing. With a float of $92.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.59 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2108 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of First Financial Bancorp. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 75.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 168,024. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,634 shares at a rate of $22.01, taking the stock ownership to the 553,665 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director bought 415 for $22.01, making the entire transaction worth $9,134. This insider now owns 85,561 shares in total.

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.69) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +28.07 while generating a return on equity of 10.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 10.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ: FFBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.37 million, its volume of 0.79 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, First Financial Bancorp.’s (FFBC) raw stochastic average was set at 45.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.49 in the near term. At $24.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.49.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ: FFBC) Key Stats

There are currently 94,874K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.11 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 774,650 K according to its annual income of 217,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 245,950 K and its income totaled 69,090 K.