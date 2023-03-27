Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) to new highs

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) kicked off on Friday, up 1.14% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $158.97. Over the past 52 weeks, PWR has traded in a range of $106.33-$168.75.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 12.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -0.70%. With a float of $141.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 47300 employees.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Quanta Services Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 3,799,652. In this transaction EVP and General Counsel of this company sold 23,214 shares at a rate of $163.68, taking the stock ownership to the 50,367 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s EVP and General Counsel sold 14,476 for $162.89, making the entire transaction worth $2,357,996. This insider now owns 49,647 shares in total.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.77) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.04% during the next five years compared to 16.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Quanta Services Inc.’s (PWR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.32, a number that is poised to hit 1.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quanta Services Inc. (PWR)

Looking closely at Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.91 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.77.

During the past 100 days, Quanta Services Inc.’s (PWR) raw stochastic average was set at 76.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $154.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $141.89. However, in the short run, Quanta Services Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $163.47. Second resistance stands at $166.15. The third major resistance level sits at $170.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $156.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $152.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $149.49.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 22.89 billion has total of 144,001K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 17,074 M in contrast with the sum of 491,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,417 M and last quarter income was 162,570 K.