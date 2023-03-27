Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -59.00% last month.

March 24, 2023, Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) trading session started at the price of $0.2724, that was 2.75% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2724 and dropped to $0.245 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. A 52-week range for ZEV has been $0.25 – $6.05.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 110.60%. With a float of $42.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.24 million.

In an organization with 268 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -53.68, operating margin of -299.41, and the pretax margin is +62.14.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lightning eMotors Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Lightning eMotors Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 19.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 1,430,130. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,300,000 shares at a rate of $1.10, taking the stock ownership to the 7,571,903 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 570,563 for $2.10, making the entire transaction worth $1,199,038. This insider now owns 8,871,903 shares in total.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.3) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +62.14 while generating a return on equity of 38.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 110.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.16 million. That was better than the volume of 2.1 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Lightning eMotors Inc.’s (ZEV) raw stochastic average was set at 1.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 194.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 165.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6291, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6459. However, in the short run, Lightning eMotors Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2746. Second resistance stands at $0.2872. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3020. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2472, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2324. The third support level lies at $0.2198 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) Key Stats

There are 94,248K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 24.00 million. As of now, sales total 24,410 K while income totals 15,170 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,330 K while its last quarter net income were -8,580 K.