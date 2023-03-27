Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -2.04% last month.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) kicked off on March 24, 2023, at the price of $158.00, up 1.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $160.79 and dropped to $157.30 before settling in for the closing price of $158.65. Over the past 52 weeks, MMC has traded in a range of $143.33-$183.14.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 8.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -1.40%. With a float of $490.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $493.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 85000 employees.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance Brokers Industry. The insider ownership of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 90.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 518,791. In this transaction President & CEO, Guy Carpenter of this company sold 3,140 shares at a rate of $165.22, taking the stock ownership to the 20,935 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 11,531 for $162.41, making the entire transaction worth $1,872,750. This insider now owns 33,678 shares in total.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.41) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +14.80 while generating a return on equity of 28.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.08% during the next five years compared to 10.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s (MMC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.03, a number that is poised to hit 2.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.57 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.39.

During the past 100 days, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s (MMC) raw stochastic average was set at 34.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $166.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $162.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $161.78 in the near term. At $163.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $165.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $158.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $156.05. The third support level lies at $154.80 if the price breaches the second support level.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 78.46 billion has total of 494,571K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20,720 M in contrast with the sum of 3,050 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,022 M and last quarter income was 466,000 K.