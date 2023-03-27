MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -1.22%

On March 24, 2023, MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) opened at $10.48, higher 0.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.54 and dropped to $10.43 before settling in for the closing price of $10.49. Price fluctuations for MGI have ranged from $9.18 to $10.96 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -3.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 180.90% at the time writing. With a float of $89.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.70 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3186 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.37, operating margin of +10.03, and the pretax margin is +3.04.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MoneyGram International Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 89.60%.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 180.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.50% during the next five years compared to 19.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI)

The latest stats from [MoneyGram International Inc., MGI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.28 million was superior to 1.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, MoneyGram International Inc.’s (MGI) raw stochastic average was set at 39.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 7.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.61. The third major resistance level sits at $10.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.39. The third support level lies at $10.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) Key Stats

There are currently 96,626K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.01 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,310 M according to its annual income of 34,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 342,100 K and its income totaled 21,800 K.