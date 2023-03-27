Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) volume exceeds 174.15 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) kicked off on March 24, 2023, at the price of $0.109, down -3.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1146 and dropped to $0.10 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. Over the past 52 weeks, MULN has traded in a range of $0.10-$3.45.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 67.20%. With a float of $1.95 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.13 billion.

The firm has a total of 118 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 5.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 36,506. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 159,066 shares at a rate of $0.23, taking the stock ownership to the 8,611 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s CEO, President sold 14,937,660 for $0.32, making the entire transaction worth $4,726,276. This insider now owns 113,665,510 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.15

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Mullen Automotive Inc., MULN], we can find that recorded value of 291.08 million was better than the volume posted last year of 226.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 2.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 135.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2667, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5146. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1155. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1224. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1301. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1009, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0932. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0863.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 238.24 million has total of 1,747,209K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -739,530 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -376,280 K.