National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,005 M

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) kicked off on March 24, 2023, at the price of $17.36, down -0.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.67 and dropped to $17.25 before settling in for the closing price of $17.54. Over the past 52 weeks, EYE has traded in a range of $17.27-$45.86.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 7.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -63.40%. With a float of $77.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13975 employees.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 04, was worth 55,760. In this transaction SVP, Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 1,394 shares at a rate of $40.00, taking the stock ownership to the 832 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $25.71, making the entire transaction worth $25,707. This insider now owns 12,588 shares in total.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.13) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.40% during the next five years compared to 98.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at National Vision Holdings Inc.’s (EYE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 243.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE)

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.9 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, National Vision Holdings Inc.’s (EYE) raw stochastic average was set at 1.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.72 in the near term. At $17.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.88.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.39 billion has total of 78,996K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,005 M in contrast with the sum of 42,120 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 468,930 K and last quarter income was -9,260 K.