New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) average volume reaches $14.20M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On Friday, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) opene higher 3.95% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $8.61. Price fluctuations for NYCB have ranged from $5.81 to $11.18 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 5.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 5.10% at the time writing. With a float of $672.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $682.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7497 employees.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 44.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 45,863. In this transaction Sr EVP & President of Banking of this company sold 4,600 shares at a rate of $9.97, taking the stock ownership to the 123,033 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s Director bought 30,800 for $24.57, making the entire transaction worth $756,756. This insider now owns 30,800 shares in total.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.26) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.30% during the next five years compared to 9.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

Looking closely at New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB), its last 5-days average volume was 40.59 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 14.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NYCB) raw stochastic average was set at 67.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 147.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.24. However, in the short run, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.16. Second resistance stands at $9.38. The third major resistance level sits at $9.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.22. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.00.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Key Stats

There are currently 682,901K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.88 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,339 M according to its annual income of 650,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 879,000 K and its income totaled 172,000 K.