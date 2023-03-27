No matter how cynical the overall market is Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) performance over the last week is recorded 4.70%

On March 24, 2023, Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) opened at $15.16, higher 6.41% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.92 and dropped to $15.14 before settling in for the closing price of $15.29. Price fluctuations for BYND have ranged from $11.03 to $52.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 66.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -99.60% at the time writing. With a float of $58.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.75 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 787 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -6.77, operating margin of -77.70, and the pretax margin is -82.87.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Beyond Meat Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 43.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 405,772. In this transaction Chief Innovation Officer of this company sold 27,690 shares at a rate of $14.65, taking the stock ownership to the 78,774 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s CFO, Treasurer sold 15,139 for $14.38, making the entire transaction worth $217,682. This insider now owns 58,687 shares in total.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -87.40.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -99.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.76, a number that is poised to hit -1.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) saw its 5-day average volume 1.81 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, Beyond Meat Inc.’s (BYND) raw stochastic average was set at 44.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.08 in the near term. At $17.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.52.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) Key Stats

There are currently 64,095K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 979.94 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 418,930 K according to its annual income of -366,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 79,940 K and its income totaled -66,870 K.