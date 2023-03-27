No matter how cynical the overall market is, Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) performance over the last week is recorded -1.16%

On March 24, 2023, Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) opened at $206.63, lower -1.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $206.95 and dropped to $203.05 before settling in for the closing price of $207.00. Price fluctuations for CDNS have ranged from $132.32 to $209.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 12.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 23.70% at the time writing. With a float of $270.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $273.21 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cadence Design Systems Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 90.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 5,325,722. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 25,715 shares at a rate of $207.11, taking the stock ownership to the 148,178 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Sr. Vice President sold 12,858 for $207.11, making the entire transaction worth $2,662,977. This insider now owns 68,742 shares in total.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.97) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.68% during the next five years compared to 51.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.09, a number that is poised to hit 1.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.77 million, its volume of 2.39 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.76.

During the past 100 days, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s (CDNS) raw stochastic average was set at 92.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $191.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $170.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $206.60 in the near term. At $208.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $210.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $202.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $200.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $198.80.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) Key Stats

There are currently 272,940K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 56.50 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,562 M according to its annual income of 848,950 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 899,880 K and its income totaled 240,390 K.