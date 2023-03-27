No matter how cynical the overall market is, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) performance over the last week is recorded -12.62%

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) kicked off on Friday, up 4.16% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $35.10. Over the past 52 weeks, CLDX has traded in a range of $19.85-$48.40.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -28.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -45.70%. With a float of $46.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.13 million.

The firm has a total of 148 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 622,611. In this transaction EXECUTIVE VP & CSO of this company sold 16,860 shares at a rate of $36.93, taking the stock ownership to the 7,357 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s SVP OF CORP AFFAIRS & ADMIN. sold 1,355 for $36.38, making the entire transaction worth $49,289. This insider now owns 1,284 shares in total.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.58) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s (CLDX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 17.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 690.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Celldex Therapeutics Inc., CLDX], we can find that recorded value of 1.07 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.27.

During the past 100 days, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s (CLDX) raw stochastic average was set at 26.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $37.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $38.79. The third major resistance level sits at $40.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $31.60.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.66 billion has total of 47,207K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,360 K in contrast with the sum of -112,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,610 K and last quarter income was -26,490 K.