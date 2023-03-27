No matter how cynical the overall market is, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) performance over the last week is recorded 7.83%

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) kicked off on March 24, 2023, at the price of $248.00, up 4.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $257.46 and dropped to $248.00 before settling in for the closing price of $244.47. Over the past 52 weeks, ISRG has traded in a range of $180.07-$308.97.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -21.60%. With a float of $348.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $351.20 million.

The firm has a total of 12120 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.30, operating margin of +25.35, and the pretax margin is +25.82.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Intuitive Surgical Inc. is 0.51%, while institutional ownership is 86.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 286,273. In this transaction EVP & Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 1,253 shares at a rate of $228.47, taking the stock ownership to the 1,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s EVP & Chief Product Officer sold 1,971 for $240.77, making the entire transaction worth $474,558. This insider now owns 6,365 shares in total.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.25) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +21.25 while generating a return on equity of 11.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.49% during the next five years compared to 5.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s (ISRG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 89.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.65, a number that is poised to hit 1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Intuitive Surgical Inc., ISRG], we can find that recorded value of 1.74 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.79.

During the past 100 days, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s (ISRG) raw stochastic average was set at 54.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $242.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $231.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $259.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $263.42. The third major resistance level sits at $269.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $250.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $244.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $241.00.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 85.63 billion has total of 350,257K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,222 M in contrast with the sum of 1,322 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,655 M and last quarter income was 324,900 K.