No matter how cynical the overall market is, IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) performance over the last week is recorded -1.33%

On March 24, 2023, IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) opened at $186.62, higher 0.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $188.725 and dropped to $183.15 before settling in for the closing price of $188.00. Price fluctuations for IQV have ranged from $165.75 to $254.94 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 8.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.50% at the time writing. With a float of $184.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $185.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 86000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.10, operating margin of +12.74, and the pretax margin is +9.45.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of IQVIA Holdings Inc. is 0.88%, while institutional ownership is 91.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 1,003,068. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 4,446 shares at a rate of $225.61, taking the stock ownership to the 1,973 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s insider sold 1,000 for $230.00, making the entire transaction worth $230,000. This insider now owns 17,053 shares in total.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.38) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +7.57 while generating a return on equity of 18.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.61% during the next five years compared to 32.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.72, a number that is poised to hit 2.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV)

Looking closely at IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV), its last 5-days average volume was 1.45 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.70.

During the past 100 days, IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s (IQV) raw stochastic average was set at 8.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $216.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $212.05. However, in the short run, IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $190.33. Second resistance stands at $192.32. The third major resistance level sits at $195.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $184.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $181.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $179.18.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) Key Stats

There are currently 186,141K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 35.00 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,410 M according to its annual income of 1,091 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,739 M and its income totaled 227,000 K.