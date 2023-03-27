No matter how cynical the overall market is Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) performance over the last week is recorded 1.86%

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) on March 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $467.90, soaring 1.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $475.67 and dropped to $467.1484 before settling in for the closing price of $467.90. Within the past 52 weeks, LMT’s price has moved between $373.67 and $498.95.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 5.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -4.80%. With a float of $253.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $256.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 116000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.78, operating margin of +13.20, and the pretax margin is +10.12.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lockheed Martin Corporation is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 76.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 1,214,908. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 2,534 shares at a rate of $479.44, taking the stock ownership to the 10,460 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s SVP & General Counsel sold 4,554 for $476.69, making the entire transaction worth $2,170,840. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $7.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $7.39) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +8.69 while generating a return on equity of 56.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.55% during the next five years compared to 10.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 21.72, a number that is poised to hit 6.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 27.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.23 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.32.

During the past 100 days, Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (LMT) raw stochastic average was set at 60.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $468.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $447.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $477.76 in the near term. At $480.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $486.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $469.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $463.93. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $460.71.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 119.09 billion based on 254,519K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 65,984 M and income totals 5,732 M. The company made 18,991 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,912 M in sales during its previous quarter.