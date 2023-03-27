No matter how cynical the overall market is, Portland General Electric Company (POR) performance over the last week is recorded -2.04%

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) kicked off on March 24, 2023, at the price of $44.97, up 3.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.17 and dropped to $44.66 before settling in for the closing price of $45.40. Over the past 52 weeks, POR has traded in a range of $41.58-$57.03.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 5.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -4.50%. With a float of $88.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.28 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2873 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.10, operating margin of -15.67, and the pretax margin is +10.82.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 96,350. In this transaction Vice President of this company sold 2,050 shares at a rate of $47.00, taking the stock ownership to the 10,978 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Vice President, CIO sold 2,000 for $53.72, making the entire transaction worth $107,430. This insider now owns 14,112 shares in total.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.62) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +9.27 while generating a return on equity of 8.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.18% during the next five years compared to 2.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Portland General Electric Company’s (POR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Portland General Electric Company (POR)

Looking closely at Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.81 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.38.

During the past 100 days, Portland General Electric Company’s (POR) raw stochastic average was set at 52.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.36. However, in the short run, Portland General Electric Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $47.99. Second resistance stands at $48.83. The third major resistance level sits at $50.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $42.97.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.06 billion has total of 89,441K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,647 M in contrast with the sum of 233,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 687,000 K and last quarter income was 51,000 K.