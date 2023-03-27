No matter how cynical the overall market is, ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) performance over the last week is recorded -23.09%

March 24, 2023, ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) trading session started at the price of $11.00, that was 0.45% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.28 and dropped to $10.66 before settling in for the closing price of $11.04. A 52-week range for ACDC has been $10.15 – $27.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 63.90%. With a float of $22.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.37 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2522 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ProFrac Holding Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of ProFrac Holding Corp. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 30.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 1,740,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,500,000 shares at a rate of $1.16, taking the stock ownership to the 1,500,000 shares.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.86) by $0.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.51 million, its volume of 1.57 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, ProFrac Holding Corp.’s (ACDC) raw stochastic average was set at 5.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.36 in the near term. At $11.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.39. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.12.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Key Stats

There are 155,092K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.75 billion. As of now, sales total 768,350 K while income totals -42,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 696,730 K while its last quarter net income were 44,930 K.